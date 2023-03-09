Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails as CEO Testifies to Congress
ISN’T IT IRONIC?
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama on Thursday—at the same time the company’s CEO Eric Shaw was testifying to Congress about the toxic East Palestine train derailment. Around 30 empty train cars came off the tracks in Calhoun County, local reports said, and no one was injured. There’s no risk of hazardous materials in the Alabama derailment, according to the county sheriff. Shaw stood before Congress Thursday as the company looks to rectify the disastrous effects of the East Palestine derailment. “The events of the last month are not who we are as a company,” Shaw told the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. However, the company’s accident rate has risen significantly over the last decade and blows well past industry standard, a graph by More Perfect Union shows.