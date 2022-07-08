North West Wants the Paparazzi to ‘STOP’ Taking Her Picture

Read it at Page Six
On Wednesday, during the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in the midst of Paris Haute Couture week, Kim Kardashian sat in the front row with her eldest daughter with Kanye West, who could be seen holding up a homemade sign reading “Stop.” “North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂,” Kardashian explained on Instagram. You heard her, photogs: Leave the poor kid alone!