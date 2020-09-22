Notre Dame Postpones Saturday’s Football Game After 7 Players Contract Coronavirus
NO TOUCHDOWNS
Notre Dame paused all football-related activities, including postponing Saturday’s game against Wake Forest, after seven of its Fighting Irish players tested positive for coronavirus out of the 94 tests performed Monday. The football team, ranked 7th in the nation, now has 13 players in isolation. “We will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.” Notre Dame paused practice for three days last month when five players tested positive. According to Wake Forest’s athletic director, the schools are working on rescheduling the game to Oct 3. This is the fourth Atlantic Coast Conference game affected by coronavirus.