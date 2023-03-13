NYC Bike Path Terrorist Spared Death Penalty
LIFE IN PRISON
The Uber driver convicted of murdering eight people when he plowed through a bike path in a 2017 Halloween massacre in New York City was spared the death penalty by a jury Monday. The jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision and sentenced Sayfullo Saipov to life in prison without the possibility of release. The jury also agreed Saipov killed his victims on purpose for ISIS. He was convicted on 28 counts in January for the attack, the deadliest in New York since 9/11. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Houle had argued Saipov deserves the death penalty for his “unremorseful slaughter of innocent civilians.” Defense attorney David Patton insisted the jury should let him spend the remainder of his days in prison so he’d “die in obscurity, not as a hero, not as a martyr.” The death penalty hasn’t been carried out for a federal crime in New York since 1953.