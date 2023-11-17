NYC Mayor Eric Adams Appears to Really, Really Love Turkey
In the years before he became New York City mayor, Eric Adams attended nearly 80 events celebrating Turkey, attended a gala for Turkish Airlines with a company official he would later hire to his transition team, and lauded the nation as a “dynamic place to do business,” POLITICO reported Friday. His past connections to Turkey have come under intense scrutiny as federal investigators probe ties between his 2021 mayoral campaign and the Turkish government. Federal investigators briefly seized the mayor’s phones and iPad this month, and raided the home of a chief fundraiser as part of the probe. The Daily Beast found that KSK Construction, a Brooklyn construction firm that may have illegally channeled Turkish government money into the Adams campaign, received millions from a Turkish state-owned bank.