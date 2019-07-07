CHEAT SHEET

    NYT: Border Patrol Leaders Were Warned About Awful Conditions at Clint Facility

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

    Border Patrol leaders knew about deplorable conditions at a migrant detention center in Clint, Texas, for months before they sparked a national uproar, according to an investigation by The New York Times and the El Paso Times. At least two border agents told journalists they had expressed concern about the conditions—lack of beds, hygiene and food—to superiors, the newspapers say. But instead of relief, they got a growing number of children to try to accommodate. “I can’t tell you the number of times I would talk to agents and they would get teary-eyed,” said one veteran agent was quoted as saying.

