Obama: Russia's Offer a Possible Breakthrough

In the first part of an interview blitz Monday evening, President Obama told CNN that Russia's offer to Syria to surrender the chemical weapons could be a "breakthrough," but also might be a stall tactic. "We're going to run this to ground," Obama said, assuring that the U.S. would work with Russia and the international community to find an "enforceable and serious" solution. Obama also stated that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "doesn't have a credible means to threaten the United States," after the dictator said the U.S. could expect retaliation for an attack on the country.