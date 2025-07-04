Here Is Your July 4th Weekend TV and Movie Watch Guide

America’s 249th birthday is upon us, which means it’s time for parades, fireworks, and hamburgers on the grill. Unless you’re like me, then July 4th is less about patriotism and more about staying inside, avoiding the sun (pale girlies unite), and catching up on the best that TV and film have to offer.

From Next Gen NYC, Bravo’s new reality show about the nepo babies of Real Housewives, to 28 Years Later, the long-awaited sequel in the British zombie apocalypse saga, the options this weekend are as wide ranging as they are binge worthy.

Whether you’re heading to the theater or staying in with a plate of leftovers, here’s your guide to what to watch over the holiday weekend.

Kelly in "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders." Netflix

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Season 2 now streaming on Netflix

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Independence Day than by watching a show about America’s Sweethearts. The second season of Netflix’s compelling documentary series about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has it all: pom poms, dazzling high kicks, fight for better wages, and enough cognitive dissonance to drive you just a little bit crazy.

Scarlett Johansson in "Jurassic World Rebirth."a Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Rebirth

Now in theaters

Welcome to Jurassic Park, *sorry* Jurassic World Rebirth. Set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the newest installment in the franchise follows Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a procurement specialist who leads a team of scientists on an expedition to retrieve dinosaur DNA from a remote island once home to a secret lab. However, their mission takes a deadly turn when the team uncovers a shocking creation that could put the entire world in danger. Although Jurassic Park Rebirth might not win an Oscar, it’s still the perfect adventure flick to unwind with during a hot, sunny day.

Damson Idris and Brad Pitt. Warner Bros. Pictures/Apple Original Films

F1: The Movie

Now in theaters

Car lovers, this one is for you. F1: The Movie follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a once promising Formula One driver whose career was cut short by a tragic accident. Thirty years later, he’s living out of his car and scraping by on small-time races. When his old teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) asks him to help his struggling team, Sonny jumps at the chance, getting behind the wheel again for one last shot at greatness.

Nico Parker and Mason Thames riding Toothless. Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon

Now in theaters

How to Train Your Dragon is the perfect movie for the family to enjoy together. Directed by Dean DeBlois, the live-action adaptation of the beloved 2010 animated film follows teenage Viking Hiccup (Mason Thames), who breaks with his people’s tradition and befriends a wounded Night Fury dragon named Toothless. Together, their unlikely friendship might be the key to forging peace between humans and dragons.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams. Miya Mizuno

28 Years Later

Now in theaters

From jokes about the “hung zombie” to buzz over Danny Boyle’s use of iPhones 15 Pro Max cameras, there’s been a lot of talk about 28 Years Later. Written by Alex Garland, the third installment in the UK’s flesh-eating franchise follows Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and his 12-year-old son, Spike (Alfie Williams), who live on an isolated island with other Rage virus survivors. When a mission takes the pair to the mainland, they discover truths about the virus’ evolution and the mutations now inhabiting the world.

(l-r) Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jeremy Allen White. FX

The Bear

Season 4 is now streaming on Hulu

Are you going to watch the new season of The Bear? Yes, chef! Season 4 follows head chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who is struggling under the pressure to keep his family’s Chicago restaurant afloat, while trying to navigate his personal demons. Unfortunately, time and money are running out for The Bear. Will a positive review and a Michelin star save this chaotic kitchen?

Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon, and Harry Richardson in "The Gilded Age." Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age

Season 3 airs Sundays on HBO

There’s nothing quite like spending the 4th of July watching a period drama about the families who shaped modern America. Carrie Coon, the star of newest season of The White Lotus, returns in Season 3 of The Gilded Age as Bertha Russell—a ruthless social climber whose high-stakes venture with her husband could either cement their place in high society or ruin them, forever. Ooo, the drama!

Ariana Biermann, Emira D'Spain, Shai Fruchter, and Brooks Marks Bravo/Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Next Gen NYC

Tuesdays on Bravo

If you liked Gossip Girl (the original, not the horrible reboot) and The Real World, then you will absolutely love Bravo’s Next Gen NYC. The series documents the lives of the offspring of Real Housewives stars and their influencer friends as they try to navigate the trials and tribulations of early adulthood, all while living in the city that never sleeps. It’s the perfect trash summer TV show to switch off your brain and enjoy.

Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State. Chiabella James/Prime

Heads of State

Now streaming on Prime Video

In Heads of State, John Cena plays Will Derringer, a former celebrity turned President of the United States, who goes on the run with his political rival, British Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), after Air Force One gets shot down. As their dodging their enemies, the pair discover a global conspiracy that destroy the American and British empires, for good. Can these frenemies stop the plan before their countries fall? We shall see.

(L-R) Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee, Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, and Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju. No Ju-han/Netflix

Squid Game

Now streaming on Netflix