Jon Stewart Hammers ‘Cankles’ Trump for Ruining World Cup Final

Jon Stewart is furious at President Trump for trying to steal the spotlight from Spain’s national soccer team right after they won the World Cup.

After Spain defeated Argentina on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, Trump walked on stage with the team and did not leave as captain Rodri was handed his trophy. He only left after FIFA boss Gianni Infantino ushered him off.

Trump, who had been heavily booed earlier in the game, was soon edited out of photos and clips of the event by the Spain team’s official X account.

One Australian broadcaster even commented on Trump’s stage loitering in a hot mic moment, bluntly saying about the president on live TV, “They can edit him out of that.”

Trump tried to hijack the World Cup champions' celebration by remaining on stage at their moment of triumph. MARK J REBILAS/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

In his monologue on Monday, Stewart ripped into Trump for nearly ruining a moment that should have been “only for the players.”

“What the f-- are you doing on the stage?!” Stewart asked. “Goddamn! Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon?”

Stewart has long mocked Trump’s oft-spotted swollen ankles, which are reportedly the result of Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Daily Beast has consistently reported on the president’s cankles throughout his second term, as well as the constant bruising spotted on his hands.

Stewart sarcastically praised Trump for an interview he gave after the event, where the president declared the game to be “four times greater than any FIFA ever held.”

“What’s a FIFA?” Stewart asked. “How do you hold a FIFA? How could our FIFA be four times greater than any other FIFA?”

The Daily Show host continued the clip, showing Trump tell reporters, “And it’s probably about five times, actually, they’re telling me today.”

“You know, they’re telling you that because everyone around you lies to you, because you’re a weirdo,” Stewart said.

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart reacting to Trump crashing FIFA celebration Comedy Central

Trump being edited out of the Spain team’s celebrations was hardly his only embarrassing moment at the World Cup. A later clip of the event also went viral on Sunday, showing Argentina defender Cristian Romero declining to shake Trump’s hand.

HuffPost White House reporter S.V. Dáte also noted the sheer scale of the stadium’s booing of the 80-year-old president. “Ambient crowd noise was about 78 decibels. Booing brought it to 84,” Dáte wrote.

The White House Press Pool report on the volume of booing that greeted President Trump at the World Cup. X