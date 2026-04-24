Lauren Sánchez Bezos Brutally Mocked in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Instead of roasting the leaders of the fashion industry, the highly anticipated Devil Wears Prada sequel turned its critical eye toward Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hits theaters on May 1st, caught attention for one particular storyline after the film’s premieres in New York and London this week. According to Variety, Emily Blunt’s character has shapeshifted into a Sánchez Bezos-esque figure. Blunt’s character, also named Emily, reappears in the sequel, but this time, instead of an ambitious assistant to fashion’s head honcho, Emily plays the partner of a billionaire tech mogul, played by Justin Theroux.

Blunt's representatives have denied that her character is based on Sánchez-Bezos. YouTube/20th Century Studios

Sources told Variety that Theroux’s character “lavishly spends on his beautiful partner, buying her whatever she wants.” The similarities don’t stop there: Theroux’s ex-wife, played by Lucy Liu, spends her time and money saving the world, which could be seen as a nod to Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

Meanwhile, Blunt’s character works at the house of Christian Dior and climbs the social echelons. A central subplot in the film reportedly involves Emily attempting to get her tech mogul husband to buy Runway, the fictional fashion magazine where she once worked under the tyrannical Miranda Priestley, played by Meryl Streep.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez pictured at the 2024 Met Gala, are serving as the event's sponsors this year. Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Emily’s reported Devil Wears Prada 2 storyline is closely tied to real-life rumors that Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, 62, intended to buy Vogue as a wedding gift for his new wife (Sánchez-Bezos denied rumors of a Vogue acquisition when asked by the New York Times this April).

Around the same time as these claims, Vogue sparked major backlash for featuring Sánchez-Bezos, 56, on its June 2025 digital cover. In the cover story, Sánchez-Bezos unveiled her wedding dress and newly married last name.

Anna Wintour and Vogue have been roasted for the budding association with billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The association between Vogue and the Bezos couple continues this Spring, with the two serving as the Met Gala’s next sponsors. Bezos and his wife provided both financial support for the event, but allegedly have had a say in who receives a much-desired invite.

Despite the alleged similarities between Blunt’s character and Bezos’s bride, a spokesperson for Blunt told Variety, it is “absolutely not true.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel to the 2006 film, sees Blunt, Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles a decade later. The sequel has received public backing from Vogue’s former Editor-in-Chief and current Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour, whose character Streep was reportedly based on.

Anna Wintour and Meryl Streep on the May 2026 cover of Vogue. Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Wintour, 76, and Streep, 76, appeared together for the May cover story of Vogue. In addition to a photoshoot of the two icons, the magazine featured a conversation between the pair, moderated by Barbie director Greta Gerwig. In the story, Wintour managed to subtly shade first lady Melania Trump while praising former first lady Michelle Obama and New York City’s new first lady, Rama Duwaji.