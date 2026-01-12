Nikki Glaser Ends Golden Globes With Rob Reiner Tribute

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser paid a subtle tribute to Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, nearly a month after couple’s murder.

Glaser, who played host at the awards night for the second consecutive year, honored the director at the end of the ceremony as she wore a black “Spinal Tap” baseball cap.

“Well, that was our show. This one went to 11,” Glaser said, smiling. She referred to one of the iconic quotes from Reiner’s 1984 debut feature, This Is Spinal Tap, in which the band’s amps go up to 11.

Glaser’s second run at the Golden Globes was once again memorable, with a brutal jab at CBS, references to the A-List-heavy Epstein Files, and jokes at the expense of Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan.

Nikki Glaser paid tribute to Rob Riner as she hosted the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

In September 2025, Reiner spoke to the Daily Beast about the “goes to 11″ bit in his film, crediting his father, the legendary Carl Reiner, for teaching him the importance of improvisation and comedic timing.

The Golden Globes does not feature an in memoriam segment, so the ceremony didn’t explicitly acknowledge the likes of Reiner, Robert Redford, and Diane Keaton, some of the Hollywood icons who died in 2025. Glaser’s tribute was one of the only clear nods to Reiner during the event.

Reiner was honored at the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4, with comedian Chelsea Handler paying a heartfelt tribute to the director and his wife, calling them “tireless” in advocating for causes like LGBTQ+ rights, childhood development, and upholding democracy amid leadership by Donald Trump. “Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner,” Handler said.

The late Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner was found murdered in their Brentwood home in December, leading to shock through Hollywood. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Reiner, 78, and his 70-year-old wife were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14 by their daughter Romy, 28. They had been married for 36 years. Their youngest son, Nick, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His trial faced a recent setback after lawyer Alan Jackson, known for representing Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, abruptly quit Nick’s case ahead of his arraignment.