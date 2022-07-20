Japanese Cops Hunt for Berserk Monkey After 20 Attacks in 12 Days
BANANAS
A wild animal is making a monkey out of Japanese authorities, who are still searching for the creature as it rampages through the small district of Ogori. A score of attacks have been recorded in a 12-day span beginning on July 8, according to local reports. Most of the 20 total victims received minor injuries like scratches and bites; one of the more serious incidents involved a 10-month-old child, who was nearly snatched out of her home. The monkey badly scratched the girl, according to her mother. “It looked like it was trying to drag her outside,” she told local media, according to The Guardian. Japanese police, who have not confirmed what type of monkey is behind the attacks, have set traps and increased patrols, warning residents to keep their windows shut. It’s rare for a wild monkey to leave the forest and venture into an urban area, a spokesperson for the city said, according to CNN.