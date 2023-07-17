Ohio State Receiver’s Mom Killed in Chicago Drive-By Shooting
‘TERRIBLE TRAGEDY’
The victim of a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Sunday has been identified as 40-year-old Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State football player Carnell Tate. “We can confirm this was Carnell’s mother,” Ohio State University said in a statement. “Our coach and coaches are aware of this terrible tragedy, incredibly saddened and they, along with our players, will support Carnell in any way they can during this most difficult time.” Tate is a freshman receiver at OSU, who enrolled in January after a stint at the prestigious IMG Academy. His mom—a Chicago native—was pronounced dead at a city hospital after being shot multiple times in West Garfield Park, police said. Sunday’s shooting injured four others in addition to Griggs, according to police, but no one is currently in custody.