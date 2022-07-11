One in Six Calls to National Suicide Helpline Are Never Connected to a Counselor

Read it at Wall Street Journal
About 1 in 6 of the millions of callers contacting the U.S. national mental health crisis line never make it through to a counselor. According to data reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, around 1.5 million of the 9.2 million calls made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline were never connected. The problem is partly blamed on an overstretched network of 200 call centers, but officials hope an increase in funding will help the system to cope with an expected increase in calls when the current 10-digit number is replaced by a three-digit number for calls and texts—988—over the coming year.