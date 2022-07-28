One-Third of People Killed by Cops Were Trying to Get Away

CHEAT SHEET
One in three people killed by police were trying to get away at the time, according to new research from a nonprofit group. Black people were disproportionally represented among the 2,500 killed by U.S. cops while they were running or driving away in the last seven years; they made up one-third of the victims even though they represent 13 percent of the population. The Guardian reports that Mapping Police Violence concluded that police faced criminal charges in only 2 percent of the cases—and only nine cops were convicted. “The only person left to tell the story is the cop,” said civil rights lawyer Adante Pointer.