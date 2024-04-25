Only 11 U.S. Hotels Get Michelin’s Top Honors—and 4 of Them Are in New York
‘AN EXTRAORDINARY STAY’
Less than a dozen U.S. establishments scored top honors from Michelin’s first-ever hotel guide, which was unveiled by the tire maker-turned-tourism guru on Wednesday. Michelin’s list included 124 properties total, 80 of them earning 1 Michelin key, denoting “a very special stay,” and 33 earning two keys for “an exceptional stay.” The elusive 3 Key designation—“an extraordinary stay,” according to the guide—went to just 11 hotels, all of them in either California or New York. The four top-rated NYC hotels were the Aman in midtown, Casa Cipriani, the Crosby Street Hotel, and the Whitby Hotel. Michelin said of these 3 Key destinations, “It’s all about astonishment and indulgence here—this is the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance.” But if you’re looking to indulge in the experience, be ready to indulge your wallet as well: at these properties, rates start between $1,200 and $3,000 per night.