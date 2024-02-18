‘Oppenheimer’ Wins Big at the BAFTAs, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Maestro’ Snubbed
NEXT, THE OSCARS
Christopher Nolan’s epic movie Oppenheimer won big at the BAFTAs—Britain’s most prestigious film awards—in London Sunday night, scooping seven out of the thirteen awards it was nominated for, including best film, best director, and best actor for Cillian Murphy who inhabited the title role. Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos’ visually striking feminist Frankestein romp, won five awards, including a best actress trophy for Emma Stone. The Zone of Interest, about the domestic circumstances of Auschwitz’s commandant and his wife, won both Outstanding British Film and Film Not in English. Barbie, the biggest grossing movie of last year, scored five nominations—but won nothing on the night. Killers of the Flower Moon (nine nominations) and Maestro (five nominations) also missed out on any awards. Earlier, Prince William—attending the event solo as BAFTA president as wife Kate Middleton continued to recuperate from abdominal surgery—confessed to fans he had yet to see the movie, which starred Margot Robbie in the title role.