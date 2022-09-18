CHEAT SHEET
Oregon Fans Blasted for Chanting ‘Fuck the Mormons’ at BYU Football Game
Fans of the University of Oregon football team were condemned on Saturday after they chanted “Fuck the Mormons” in the second half of a home game against Brigham Young University, a Mormon affiliated school based in Provo, Utah. It's not the first time the BYU team has faced such treatment. Utah Governor Spencer Cox quickly blasted the chant on Twitter, saying it proved religious bigotry “is alive and celebrated in Oregon.” A University of Oregon official, meanwhile, apologized for the “despicable chants,” adding that the school will investigate the situation; she called on Oregon's “students and campus community to refuse to accept or tolerate this type of behavior.”