Orlando Man Kills 17-Year-Old Girl After Asking Teens to Play Russian Roulette: Cops
An 18-year-old man in Orlando, Florida, is being charged with second-degree murder after inviting a room of teenagers to play Russian Roulette and then killing one of them, police said. Carrevious Davis allegedly shot 17-year-old Tatyanna Semion in his apartment on July 11, The Orlando Sentinel reports. Davis, who is also being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child, had an apartment known as a “party spot” for teenagers and was hosting four other children, ages 13 to 16, on the night of the incident, authorities said. Investigators said none of the guests were shocked by Davis’ revolver, since he was “known to play with guns.” A 16-year-old at the apartment also reportedly had a gun. A 13-year-old attendee said she heard a gunshot and then found Davis in the living room yelling Tatyanna’s name and begging her not to die, authorities said. Another teen said Davis then began panicking and left the scene with his revolver. Authorities have not yet found the revolver.