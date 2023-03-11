Oscar-Nominated Films ‘Blonde’ and ‘Elvis’ Win Big at the Razzies
AND THE RAZZIE GOES TO...
The Razzie Awards announced their 2023 winners Friday night, with the full list including a few Oscar-nominated movies. Andrew Dominik’s Blonde won the prize for Worst Movie, with the director also taking the award for Worst Writing for his adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ original novel of the same name. Ana de Armas, who stars as Marilyn Monroe in the film, is nominated for Best Actress at Sunday’s 2023 Academy Awards celebration—though the actress swerved a Razzie nomination. Elvis, which is up for eight Oscar nominations this weekend, also scored a win for Tom Hanks’ performance as Colonel Tom Parker. He also scored a win for Worst Screen Couple for his lack of chemistry with “His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)” in Baz Luhrmann’s movie. The Razzie Awards also blasted their own organization for a blunder earlier this year, in which they nominated a 12-year-old star for Worst Actress. The winner for Worst Actress this year ended up being the Razzies for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder.”