Razzie Awards Rescind 12-Year-Old Girl’s Worst Actress Nomination
‘OWN YOUR BAD’
The Razzie Awards are backtracking after nominating a 12-year-old girl for Worst Actress, instead saying they will adopt a new age minimum to prevent other children from receiving the same dishonor. After wide backlash, the awards show, which “honors” the worst actors and movies each year, apologized for nominating preteen Ryan Kiera Armstrong for her acting in Firestarter. “Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place,” John Wilson, the head of the group that runs the show, said in a statement Wednesday, in which he also incorrectly labeled Armstrong as aged 11. Going forward, the awards show won’t nominate people under the age of 18. “Since our motto is ‘Own Your Bad,’ we realize that we ourselves must also live up to it,” Wilson said.