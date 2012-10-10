Pakistani Girl’s Surgery ‘Successful’

CHEAT SHEET
Take that, Taliban. Surgeons in Pakistan said on Wednesday that they had successfully removed a bullet from a 14-year-old who had campaigned for women’s rights, while the Taliban claimed responsibility for the shooting. Malala Yousafzai and two other girls were injured as they left school in Pakistan’s Swat Valley on Tuesday, with militants saying they targeted her because she “promoted secularism.” Her family told the BBC that they had never thought about getting security because they did not think militants would target a young girl. Yousafzai gained international attention in 2009 when she published her diary about life under the Islamic militants.