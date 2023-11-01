Palestinian-American Family Loses Three Generations in Gaza

Read it at CNN
A Palestinian-American family in Minnesota is mourning the loss of three generations of their family—42 relatives in all—who were killed when a pair of explosions leveled their family compound in Gaza City last week, CNN reported Tuesday night. Tariq Hamouda and his wife Manal claim that they were caused by Israeli airstrikes, though the source of the blasts could not independently be confirmed. Manal Hamouda reportedly lost four brothers, a sister, and nearly all of their children, according to CNN.