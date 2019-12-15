Pam Bondi: GOP Senate 'Should Be Working Hand-in-Hand' With White House on Impeachment
On Sunday morning, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace confronted Trump impeachment adviser Pam Bondi on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s assertion that Republican senators would be in sync with the White House during the Senate’s impeachment trial. “How impartial can the trial be if McConnell is taking his cues from the White House?” Wallace asked the former Florida attorney general during a Fox News Sunday interview.
Grousing that the President Donald Trump wasn’t “given a fair trial in the House,” Bondi went on to say that once impeachment goes to the Senate, “we should be working hand-in-hand with them.” “These are the senators who will decide if our president is impeached—which will not happen—we should and will work hand-in-hand with them,” she added. “These are some of the weakest charges out there, Chris, you know that.”