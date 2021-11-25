CHEAT SHEET
Pandemic-Era Record Number of Passengers Traveled for Thanksgiving: TSA
Sky-high numbers published by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) showed a new record number of passengers traveling this holiday weekend during the COVID-19 era. Over 2.3 million passengers were screened Wednesday at airports across the country, 88 percent of the number notched in 2019, according to CNN. “We’ve looked at passenger volume projections, we’ve worked with the carriers and with the airports, and collectively we’re ready for the Thanksgiving holiday,” TSA’s David Pekoske told CNN. “Our goal is to make it as safe and secure and as enjoyable for people as we possibly can.” The report noted that Wednesday also marked the seventh day in a row which the TSA has screened over 2 million passengers daily.