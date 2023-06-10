CHEAT SHEET
Paralyzed Police Brutality Victim Randy Cox Gets $45M Settlement
The New Haven police brutality case involving Randy Cox, a 36-year-old Black man paralyzed in police custody last year, has ended in a record-setting $45 million settlement. The New Haven Police Commission fired two officers involved in Cox’s arrest Wednesday night, with New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker declaring that what happened to him was “unacceptable.” Cops who arrested Cox at a block party put him in the back of a police van without a seatbelt while handcuffed, and he was thrown headfirst when the driver slammed on the breaks. In police video, Cox can be heard saying, “I can’t move,” and, “I’m going to die like this. Please, please, please help me” while officers mock him.