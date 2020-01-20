CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
‘Parasite’ Shocks With History-Making Best Cast Win at SAG Awards
FIRST EVER
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite received a two-minute standing ovation at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday night—and that was just when the cast went on stage to introduce the film. Later in the evening the South Korean comedy thriller made history, becoming the first ever foreign-language film to win best performance by a cast in a motion picture. Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun and Song Kang-ho took the stage to accept the award, with Song telling the audience through a translator that “although the title is Parasite, I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together.” Although Parasite garnered six Oscar nominations, none were in an acting category.