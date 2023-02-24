CHEAT SHEET
Paris Hilton has released the first images of her baby with husband Carter Reum nearly one month since announcing the birth via surrogate. The hotel heiress was published with the first photos of her son during a photoshoot for Glamour U.K. and subsequently posted them to her Instagram page, describing baby Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum as “our whole entire world.” She told Glamour: “I’m so obsessed with my little angel. When he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He’s such a good baby.” In the pictures, baby Phoenix is seen asleep on Paris’ shoulders, his face towards the camera. Paris, her eyes closed, is kissed on the forehead by husband Reum. In a second picture, without Reum, Paris kisses her newborn baby during nap time.