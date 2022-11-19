CHEAT SHEET
Passenger Detained for Trying to Break Into Cockpit After Flight Lands
Passengers and flight crew on a LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport were reportedly forced to restrain a male passenger after he “charged at the cockpit door and tried to break inside.” New York’s NBC 4 reports that the man was banging on the door and yelling before passengers and crew tackled him, pinned him to the floor, and restrained him. ABC 7 reports that a flight attendant got struck during the scuffle and that their condition is unknown. Port Authority Police have taken the man into custody, both outlets report, and he’s been taken to a hospital for evaluation. It’s unclear if charges will follow.