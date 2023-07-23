Patio Collapse at Montana Country Club Leaves Dozens Injured
BREAKDOWN
More than 30 people were injured when a deck gave way at a country club in Montana’s largest city on Saturday evening, authorities said. A total of 25 people were hospitalized after the Briarwood Country Club’s second-story patio collapsed, causing broken bones, abrasions, and other injuries. A “mass casualty team” made up of, among others, 11 units from the Billings Fire Department and 12 units from the Billings Police Department responded to the scene, according to a city press release. A spokesperson for the city said that the incident occurred during a local golf tournament with roughly 250 participants, according to the Associated Press. No fatalities were immediately reported in connection with the collapse, the cause of which remained unclear on Sunday. Three people remained hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, the spokesperson said.