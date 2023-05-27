CHEAT SHEET
Patriot Front Member Could Get 30 Years in Prison for Child Porn Charges
Jared Michael Boyce, who was arrested last June in connection to the white nationalist group Patriot Front for allegedly conspiring to disrupt an LGBTQ+ event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, last month pled guilty to nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as a misdemeanor count of dealing in material that’s harmful to minors, as part of his admission to possessing child pornography. Boyce, who also reportedly admitted to authorities he sent a photo of his genitals to a 16-year-old girl, is facing up to 30 years in prison. Boyce’s mom Karen Amsden told The Daily Beast in June 2022 that she gave her son an ultimatum due to his association with Patriot Front.