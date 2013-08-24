Paula Deen Settles Lawsuit

CHEAT SHEET
Thus ends a national nightmare. Paula Deen, of the butter-heavy Southern cooking (former) empire, ended an ongoing legal battle on Friday when the final pieces of a lawsuit against her were settled out of court. No details of the settlement were released, although a judge did dismiss the sexual harassment portion of the case and blocked it from being filed again. Earlier in the month, racial discrimination charges were also dropped, as the manager who brought the charges was white (the same race as Deen) and could not therefore file a claim. In a statement, Deen said she is ready to "review the workplace environment issues."