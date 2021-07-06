Upstate New York Woman Allegedly Tried to Decapitate Her Dog With a Sword

Read it at New York Post
An upstate New York woman, Pauline Waldron, was arrested after allegedly trying to decapitate her dog with a sword. It’s currently unknown who discovered Waldron’s injured dog, who was abandoned for eight hours without any medical care. The dog underwent life-saving surgery at Catskill Animal Hospital, where workers tipped deputies about a possible case of animal cruelty. Waldron was released without bail at her arraignment, though five other dogs were seized from her home, officials say.