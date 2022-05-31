Uvalde Mayor Delays Swearing In of School Police Chief to City Council to Await Childrens’ Funerals
‘BURYING OUR CHILDREN’
As funerals for the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting begin, local Mayor Don McLaughlin has postponed a city council meeting in which new members were due to be sworn in. Among those due to join is Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, the school police chief who was elected to the council earlier in May—and is now central to the investigation into the delayed police response to the elementary school massacre. “Our focus on Tuesday is on our families who lost loved ones,” McLaughlin said in a statement Monday. “We begin burying our children tomorrow, the innocent victims of last week’s murders at Robb Elementary School. The special City Council meeting will not take place as scheduled.” Arredondo has faced calls to resign after cops waited for more than an hour to enter the school last week as trapped students and their teachers made frantic 911 calls for help. Two adults and 19 children were massacred before a tactical unit stormed the building and killed the shooter.