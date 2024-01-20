Pence, Anti-Abortion Crusaders Vow to Keep Fighting at D.C. Summit
‘STRAIGHT FROM HELL’
Anti-abortion activists gathered in the nation’s capital on Saturday for a two-day conference to continue pushing the pro-life movement. The National Pro-Life Summit hosted as a guest speaker former Vice President Mike Pence, who told a ballroom full of anti-abortion diehards to keep voting pro-life. “You go get behind men and women who are going to stand for the right to life,” he said. The summit is geared toward mostly young high school and college students, serving to rally and strategize for the next generation of anti-abortion activism in the post-Roe era. “Make no mistake: this idea of human inequality, that some people count and some people don’t, doesn’t come from the media, or the government, or the elite, or even Planned Parenthood,” said another speaker, the president of the conservative Heritage Foundation. “It comes straight from hell.”