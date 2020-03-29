People in Utah Are Panic-Buying Baby Chicks

CHEAT SHEET
    Americans have emptied store shelves of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and pasta. And now, at least in Utah, they are hoarding baby chickens. The Deseret News reports there has been a run on chicks since a large earthquake and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Ogden Intermountain Farmers Association store sold 1,000 chicks in one day, the newspaper said. Katy Cox, who raises chicks as a hobby but couldn’t find any at the Riverton IFA store, fears what will happen a year from now. “They grow up and become stinky and gross,” she said. “There may be a day when we have wild chickens all over Riverton.”

