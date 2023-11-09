Peter Thiel: My Vote for Donald Trump Was a ‘Scream for Help’

CHEAT SHEET
Peter Thiel is better known for bankrupting media outlets than talking to them, but he decided to cooperate for a profile published on Thursday by The Atlantic as a way to box himself in: declaring on the record that he would not give “any money to Republican politicians in 2024.” In the piece, Thiel said Donald Trump had allegedly called him a “fucking scumbag” after the PayPal founder refused to donate more funds to his campaign. “Voting for Trump was like a not very articulate scream for help,” Thiel said of his endorsement in 2016. “It was crazier than I thought. It was more dangerous than I thought. They couldn’t get the most basic pieces of the government to work.”