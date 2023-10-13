Philadelphia Airport Shooting Leaves 1 Police Officer Dead, 1 Injured
‘NUMB MOMENT’
A Philadelphia police officer was killed and another injured at a shooting in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night, authorities said. The officers assigned to the airport were arriving at work when they approached a group of people breaking into a car shortly after 11 p.m., Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said. The suspects then “opened fire” on the officers, hitting one in the arm while the other was struck several times in the torso. Both cops were rushed to hospitals—one, 50, was pronounced dead at 11:34 p.m., while the second, 60, was in a stable condition. “A numb, numb moment for us,” Stanford said of the incident, noting that another three officers in the department were shot last week. “You can imagine what this department is going through.” The department did not disclose whether any arrests have been made.