CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pics of Queen Elizabeth as 19-Year-Old Mechanic Go Up for Sale
WORKING GIRL
Read it at The Times
Months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Major Violet Wellesley, the queen’s driving instructor during World War II, is offering up a private archive of photographs of the monarch working as a war-time mechanic, The Times reports. Wellesley had maintained that the photos, which also show Queen Elizabeth II posing with colleagues from the Auxiliary Territorial Service, could not be sold while the queen was still living. The archive includes seven black and white photos of the princess in a mechanic’s uniform when she aged 19, as well as her provisional driving license.