‘Ghostbusters’ Actress and Playboy Playmate Kymberly Herrin Dies at 65
Playboy Playmate and Ghostbusters actress Kymberly Herrin has died at the age of 65, according to an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press. The model and actress, who also appeared in Beverly Hills Cop II, played a dream ghost who shared an intimate scene with Dan Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz in the first Ghostbusters film. Herrin was based in Santa Barbara and passed away peacefully Oct. 28, her obituary said. Although an official cause of death wasn’t reported, her family asked for donations to be sent to the American Cancer Society to further research and help prevent breast cancer.