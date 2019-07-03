CHEAT SHEET
Police Called on Transgender Woman Using Public Restroom in North Carolina
Police arrested a transgender woman Tuesday after a North Carolina couple reportedly called the police on her friend for using the women’s bathroom at a local restaurant. Denny’s patron David Short became upset at a transgender woman using the same bathroom as his wife and called the cops, according to The Shelby Star. The officer declined to arrest the woman, citing North Carolina laws allowing people to use the restroom that best fits their gender identity. But the officer did arrest her friend for allegedly cursing and spitting at Short and his wife. She was charged with disorderly conduct and released with an unsecured bond.