Police Called to Lohans’ LI House

This is not a good start to the day. Police confirmed on Wednesday that they had been called to intervene after a “verbal dispute” between actress Lindsay Lohan and her mother, Dina, at the family’s Long Island home. Police said the call came in just after 8 a.m. There was no criminality involved and no arrests made, and the cause of the dispute is still unknown. Last month Lohan, 26, was involved in an altercation outside the W Hotel in New York City after arguing with a man over alleged cellphone photos.