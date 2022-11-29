1 Dead, 4 Wounded After Basketball Court Shooting at Florida A&M University
TRAGEDY
One person was killed and another four wounded in a shooting on Florida A&M University’s campus in Tallahassee on Sunday, authorities said. Gunfire broke out at a basketball court around 4:30 p.m., with more than a dozen people either watching or playing basketball, according to the Tallahassee police. Those hurt in the shooting “sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious,” they said. None of the victims were identified as university students. A suspect was not in custody as of Monday night, but a police statement clarified that there was no ongoing danger to the community. A motive for the incident remains unclear, as is the possible intended target of the gunman. “The safety and security of our students, and the campus is the highest priority,” President Larry Robinson said in a statement. “Our Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”