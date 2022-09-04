CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pope Who Served for Just 33 Days Is Beatified
NEXT STOP, SAINTHOOD?
Read it at Politico
Pope Francis took the rare step of beatifying the late Pope John Paul I, marking the last formal step by the Vatican before offering possible sainthood. Last year, Francis attributed to John Paul a first miracle when a critically ill 11-year-old girl in Buenos Aires recovered after her parents had reportedly prayed to the him, according to the BBC. Another miracle will need to be declared before John Paul I, born Albino Luciani, can begin the journey toward sainthood. Luciani’s 1978 reign ended after just 33 days with his shocking death. The pontiff had sworn to uncover financial corruption in Italy, and his death sparked rumors that he may have been poisoned, reported Politico.