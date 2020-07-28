Portland Mayor Wants to ‘Discuss a Cease-Fire’ With DHS Officials
The Portland mayor, Ted Wheeler, is requesting a meeting with Department of Homeland Security officials including acting Secretary Chad Wolf to “discuss a cease-fire” and the removal of federal agents from the city. Wheeler announced the joint request with Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a Monday night tweet. The Trump administration, however, intends for the agents to remain in the city until at least the middle of October, according to a report from CNN. The mayor’s call for a ceasefire comes as the Trump administration is funneling more agents into the city. The first of 100 additional deputy U.S. Marshals began arriving in the city last Thursday and 50 U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents may be sent at a later time.