Portland Cops to Be Deputized as Federal Officers Ahead of Proud Boys Rally
PLANNING AHEAD
At least 50 Portland police officers will be deputized as federal marshals on Saturday for a Proud Boys protest that is expected to garner thousands of right-wing enthusiasts—and counter-demonstrators. According to The Oregonian, the officers assigned to the Police Bureau’s specialized crowd control were granted federal powers by the U.S. Marshals Service. It will allow them to pursue federal charges against protesters, which usually carry stiffer sentences. “Portland officers have been serving on the front lines of nightly protests for months, sustaining injuries and encountering unspeakable violence,” Oregon State Police Supt. Travis Hampton said. “If I am to send them into harm’s way this weekend, on my authority, I’m going to ensure they have all the protections and authority of OSP troopers.”
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency ahead of the rally described by the extremist group as a free speech event in support of President Trump and law enforcement.