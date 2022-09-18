Post Malone Leaves Hospital After Brutal Fall at Concert

CHEAT SHEET
    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

    27-year-old singer Post Malone apologized to fans on Sunday following a brutal fall at his concert in St. Louis that forced him to end the performance early. In a video posted to his Twitter account, the musician said he had left the hospital with pain meds and a positive evaluation from doctors. “Thank you for your love, and thanks for hanging around even though I got my ass kicked by myself,” he said. Post promised to continue the tour and to perform an extended set the next time he plays St. Louis.

