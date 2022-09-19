Powerful Earthquake Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast Triggers Tsunami Warning
SCARY
U.S. scientists have warned there is a risk of tsunami for a portion of Mexico’s Pacific coast after a powerful earthquake struck near La Placita de Morelos in western Mexico on Monday afternoon. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said the risk of a tsunami is for the Mexican state of Michoacan, where the earthquake occurred, and there is no tsunami threat for the United States. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake registered at 7.6 on the richter scale just after 1 p.m., but damage reports out of Mexico were not immediately available. The quake struck on the anniversary of two devastating temblors that preceded it, in 1985 and 2017. Monday’s quake reportedly shook buildings, knocked out power and sent residents in Mexico’s capital—more than 350 miles to the east—running into the streets. “It’s this date, there’s something about the 19th,” said Ernesto Lanzetta, a business owner in the Cuauhtemoc borough of Mexico City, told Reuters. “The 19th is a day to be feared.”