President Donald Trump Unveils New Space Force Logo
President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled the new logo for the United States Space Force—which some say looks eerily similar to that of Star Trek. “After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump tweeted Friday. The logo contains stars, a comet, a globe, and a starship with the words: “United States Space Force” and “Department of The Air Force.” The logo attracted attention on social media for its resemblance to the sci-fi classic, including from Star Trek alum George Takei. “Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this...,” Takei, who once played Sulu in Star Trek, tweeted to Trump.