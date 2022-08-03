Biden Will Sign Second Executive Order to Protect Abortion Access
BARE MINIMUM
President Joe Biden plans to sign a second executive order protecting abortion access, but this time, it’s for those forced to travel out of state to get an abortion, the Associated Press reports. Since the fall of federally protected abortion rights under Roe v. Wade in June, Democrats and Americans across the country have been urging the president to take more action to protect abortion access, including declaring abortion a public health emergency. This second order would enable states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for Medicaid waivers that would make it easier for them to treat pregnant people from other states, senior administration officials told the AP. The order also further protects people’s data and maternal health information and requests health-care providers to comply with nondiscrimination laws. Biden will separately create a group led by Vice President Kamala Harris to address access to reproductive care, authorities told the AP.